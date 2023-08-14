FIBA World Cup trophy goes on PH tour

The Naismith Trophy. FIBA photo.

MANILA — Basketball fans all over the Philippines will have the chance to appreciate the top prize of international basketball as the Naismith Trophy takes a tour across some regions in the country.

The coveted prize will be visiting Cebu, Davao, Manila, and Ilocos Norte for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour Presented by J9.basketball, and alongside it is the opportunity to meet the Gilas Pilipinas greats who are serving as ambassadors for the event.



The Naismith Trophy will be landing in Cebu on August 14, and following it are morning activities at the Mactan Shrine, CCLEX, and Fort San Pedro on August 15. In the afternoon, the Naismith Trophy will be showcased at the SM Seaside, together with sharpshooters Gary David and Jeff Chan. Performances from University of Cebu Cheering Team and 2010 Sinulog Idol Grand Winner Jacky Chang are also lined up for the fans.



Up next is the Davao tour as the trophy visits the People’s Park, Philippine Eagle Center, and Malagos Chocolate Museum. The Davao stop will then be ended with a celebration at the SM Lanang Premier on August 18. David and two-time Best Point Guard in Asia Jayson Castro will also be present at the event, and the Madayaw Cheer Revolution Cheetahs, the dance group Fusion, and Ralph Angelo Merced will be entertaining the fans at the event

On August 19, the Naismith Trophy will tour all the playing venues in the country which include the Philippine Arena, the Araneta Coliseum, and the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Larry Fonacier and other Gilas stars will be joining the event at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium on August 20, and also present and performing are the UP Pep Squad and the gold medalists from the recently concluded World of Dance Junior Championship Electro Groovers.

Finally, the trophy will visit Ilocos Norte as its last stop while also travelling to the EDC Wind Farm, Kapurpurawan Rock Formation, and Suba Sand Dunes from August 21 to 23.



Robinsons Place Ilocos Norte will be the venue for the mall event on August 23, where Gilas Ambassadors will once again accompany the Naismith Trophy, with performances from the Saguday Performing Arts Group and "Princess Rapper of the North" Faifai Flojo.



The FIBA World Cup games will open on August 25 with Angola taking on Italy in the first game, followed by the opening ceremonies and the Gilas Pilipinas-Dominican Republic matchup at the Philippine Arena.

Also on the 25th, Mexico will also face Montenegro, and Egypt will battle Lithuania at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.



Tickets for the Philippine Arena and Araneta games are now available via ticketnet.com.ph. or at ticket outlets located at the Yellow Gate of the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Fishermall, Eastwood Mall, SM Aura, SM Fairview, SM Makati, SM Manila, SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, SM Southmall, SM Sta Mesa, SM Mall of Asia, SM Marikina, and Robinsons Department Store Galleria.



Tickets for games at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, on the other hand, are on sale at smtickets.com. or at ticket outlets located at the Coral Box Office of SM Mall of Asia Arena, SM Cinemas at SM Aura, Clark, Bacolod, Davao, Baguio, Grand Central, Cebu, Manila, Batangas, Iloilo, Marilao, Megamall, BF, Lanang, North EDSA, Podium, Cagayan de Oro, Sta Rosa, and Southmall; SM Store Business Center outlets at SM Cubao, Mall of Asia, and Makati; and at the SM Skating and Leisure Center at SM Mall of Asia.