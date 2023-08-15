Kai Sotto goes into action for Gilas Pilipinas in the battle with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/FILE.



MANILA — Kai Sotto’s Gilas Pilipinas stint is now good to go.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al S. Panlilio announced the development on Tuesday at a special edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Meralco Conference Hall in Ortigas.

“Our doctors met the doctors of Kai, and they’ve cleared him,” Panlilio said.

Sotto previously missed Gilas’ Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China citing recovery from the back injury that he sustained during the NBA Summer League.

But all of that is now settled, as Sotto is expected to join the Filipino hoopers’ practices and tuneup games before the opening of the World Cup on August 25 at the Philippine Arena.

“He's been cleared to play and again, we're looking forward to seeing him play also in the friendlies to get ready, for everybody to get ready when the games start on the 25th,” Panlilio said.

Gilas will be going up against Ivory Coast, Montenegro, and Mexico before the games’ openers, which is why the SBP President is also pushing for Kai to ramp up his preparations to get back in competitive shape.

“What Kai needs to do now is improve his fitness. He was working hard, but I think that needs to be the area that he needs to improve,” he added.

Sotto now joins the 16-player pool that also welcomed Scottie Thompson during their last practice.

Thompson recovered from a fracture on his right hand which also caused him to miss the team’s trip to China.



