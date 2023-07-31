Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto. PVL Media.

MANILA — Gilas Pilipinas will be competing at the 2023 Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China alongside Iran and Senegal to ramp up their 2023 FIBA World Cup build-up.

However, the Filipino hoopers will be without one of their biggest players, literally and figuratively — Kai Sotto.

“Kai is not joining the team in China,” said Gilas Team Manager Butch Antonio in a report by ESPN Philippines.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies center, who committed and joined the team’s practices on Monday, cited his back issues as the reason why he will miss the pocket tournament in China.

Sotto’s camp said that they will still focus on rehabbing his back after sustaining an injury during his NBA Summer League stint with the Orlando Magic.

Meanwhile, the competition will start on August 2, and the participating teams will be using the tournament to train for their respective FIBA games.

Gilas and Iran are set to play at the FIBA Worlds, while Senegal is training for the 2024 FIBA Men’s Pre-Qualifying Olympic Qualifying Tournaments that will commence on August 12.

Iran will face Senegal and the Philippines on August 2 and 3, respectively, while Gilas will face Senegal on the fourth of August.

Gilas will also play an additional set of games against the same two teams from August 6-7, in anticipation of the August 6th arrival of Jordan Clarkson in China.

Leading the China-bound Gilas squad are Dwight Ramos, Jamie Malonzo, Junemar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar, AJ Edu, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Ray Parks Jr., CJ Perez, RR Pogoy, and the Ravena brothers, Kiefer and Thirdy.

