Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Kai Sotto will finally join Gilas Pilipinas' practices on Monday at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

"Bukas. May training bukas, punta ako bukas," said Sotto during Cignal and F2 Logistics' Battle for Bronze bout at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Since returning to the country after his NBA Summer League stint, Sotto has yet to join the team's training for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, and this has caused concern since the tournament will be tipping-off in less than a month.

Despite this, the Hiroshima Dragonflies center bared how he reiterated his commitment to the team during his last encounter with head coach Chot Reyes.

"Last communication namin, sabi ko magpa-practice ako kahit na may iniinda pa 'rin ako sa likod," said Sotto.

"At least, I'll still be there and gawin kung ano ang makakaya ko."

The former Adelaide 36ers then shared how he is keeping his communication with his Gilas teammates even if he will only be formally joining their practices tomorrow.

"Yung teammates ko, ka-close ko ang lahat. Okay ako sa mga yan," he said.



Sotto also maintained the stance that the only thing that kept him from participating in the squad's practices was his recovery from his back injury.

"Always excited. Ako naman, hinihintay ko lang talaga na mag-heal ang likod ko dahil gusto ko ng 100% pagdating sa mga games."

"Hinihintay ko lang talaga, nag-rehab ako and everything. So sana pagdating ng World Cup, O.K. na, 100% na."

But when asked if he will join the team during their stay in China for a short pocket tournament from August 2-6, Sotto said that it is still uncertain.



"Di ko pa sure."

"Pag-uusapan bukas after practice," he added.

The squad will be having a series of games against Iran, Lebanon, and Senegal in China, right before naturalized reinforcement Jordan Clarkson joins the team thereafter.