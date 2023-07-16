Kai Sotto ended his 2023 NBA Summer League stint earlier than expected after the 7-foot-3 center was baffled with back issues at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Manila time.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies center, who logged eight minutes of action against the Boston Celtics and put up two rebounds, an assist, and a pair of turnovers, left the game prematurely after experiencing back spasms.

And aside from not being able to showcase his skills once again, the injury caused another blow to the hopes of the Filipino hoops fans as Sotto bared that it may affect his 2023 FIBA World Cup stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

“I don’t know, mahirap sabihin," Sotto said regarding joining the squad's camp in an interview with ABS-CBN News' TJ Manotoc.

Magic Coach confirms to us that Kai is having lower back issues hence he did not come back in the game — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) July 16, 2023

Just spoke to Kai, walked out of locker room gingerly. Clearly in pain



Kai said he was already feeling it a bit before the game but got tighter as the game progressed



He plans to get treatment and therapy first before making any firm decisions on what’s next, including GILAS pic.twitter.com/RwCyVyWhxy — TJ Manotoc (@tjmanotoc) July 16, 2023

"Kasi simula last year, tuloy tuloy laro ko. Wala akong break para ipahinga katawan ko," he added.

The former Adelaide 36ers center was reportedly scheduled to join Gilas' practices on July 18, but it is now in doubt as he will be prioritizing his health moving forward.

"Aalagaan ko muna likod ko at magre-rehab ako as soon as I get back. So we’ll see," he continued.

After an impressive showing in their previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the 21-year-old’s campaign was halted as he left the game with less than five minutes left in the first half.

This was Orlando’s last game in the Summer League and was also their fifth straight loss after suffering a 94-77 defeat against the Celtics.