LAS VEGAS, Nevada — After showing good numbers in limited minutes in his first time on the court with the Orlando Magic, fans had high hopes for Kia Sotto’s final appearance with the Magic on Saturday as they wrapped up the NBA Summer League.

But back spasms had taken the toll on Sotto. The 7’2 center entered the game at the 3-minute mark of the 1st quarter as the first off the bench for the Magic in their game against the Boston Celtics.

Sotto looked timid on the court compared to his last game. He took three out osier shots and missed them all. He did record a block and two rebounds and an assist.

But after the 5-minute mark of the second quarter, Sotto was pulled and he went straight to the locker room and did not return to the game.

After the game, Sotto told the media that he had already been feeling the pain before the game and that his back spasms has been a lingering issue.

“Nagpa-check na din ako sa doctor and nagpa-X-ray, buti wala naman masama. Iyon lang, medyo matagal ko ng iniinda ito eh, simula noong sa Japan pa ako. Pero para sa akin, 'pag kaya ko ilaro, nilalaro ko naman,” Sotto said.

Sotto clearly tried to play through the pain but admits it got unbearable towards his final minutes on court.

“Kanina lang nag-tight lang talaga, ta's parang spasm na s’ya eh. Sobrang sakit na kanina. Mas ok na s’ya ngayon” he said during the interview after the game.

Sotto admitted that the spasms would get even more painful once he got off the floor.

“Madalas 'pag tumatagal eh, ta's 'pag tumigil ako, 'pag nag-stop na iyong adrenaline ko,” he shared.

Sotto clarified there was no specific moment in the game that made it worse.

"Walang specific moment, 'pag naglalaro lang ako. Ta's may certain movement kasi nag-aalangan ako. Siguro nag-build up lang talaga.”

Sotto shared he did not want to waste the chance to get minutes at the NBA Summer League, hence his decision to push thru with playing despite feeling the pain.

Nonetheless, he was grateful with his time with the Magic where he said he learned a lot.

“Marami ka talaga matutunan sa summer league the past 2 weeks with the Orlando Magic. Still got a lot to work on. Now, at least, I know how it works sa summer league.”

Fans are all anticipating Sotto’s next move as Coach Chot Reyes already said that he expected Sotto at the Gilas camp on July 18. With the developments now, Sotto can’t make any commitments.

“I don’t know, mahirap sabihin. Kasi simula last year, tuloy tuloy laro ko. Wala akong break para ipahinga katawan ko... Aalagaan ko muna likod ko at magre-rehab ako as soon as I get back. So we’ll see," he said.

