Kai Sotto. Pedja Milosavljevic, AFP/File.

Filipino baller Kai Sotto finally stepped on the hard court for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League during their game against Portland on Thursday night (Friday morning, Manila time) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

After riding the bench in their past three games, the 7-foot-3 Sotto made it to the court to the delight of Filipino basketball fans.

Her came in at the second quarter, coming up with a block against Portland's Shaedon Sharpe.

The NBA aspirant returned in the third quarter to score on a tip in and a basket from long distance, aside from tallying a couple of blocks.

In the final minutes, Sotto fumbled an alley-oop dunk but redeemed himself by capping his performance with a slam.

He finished the game with six points on 3-of-7 field goal shooting. He also had four rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 13 minutes of action.

This, however, did not stop the Magic from falling to an 88-71 defeat against the Trail Blazers.

Orlando went 0-4 in the Summer League with Sotto getting benched in their first three games.

