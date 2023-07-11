Philippines center Kai Sotto. FIBA

Kai Sotto is staying locked in as he awaits for the opportunity to step on the court for the Orlando Magic's NBA Summer League squad.

"It's pretty good so far," Sotto said in a feature by NBA Philippines.

"I'm enjoying the process. We started training in Orlando, and then now in Vegas. It's been fun," he added.

Sotto joined the Magic's practices early in July, joining Orlando's top rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard.

"I'm surrounded by really good guys and coaches. It's been a fun experience so far," the former Atenean said.

But so far, he has yet to check in for the Magic in their two losses in the Summer League.

Sotto bared that even with the number of talents that their team is featuring, what he is banking on is his showing his coaches how good of a teammate he can be.

"I'm just trying to show the coaches that I'm a good teammate, a good player," he said.

"I'll be ready whenever they call my name."

For Sotto, the key to staying ready is in soaking in everything that he can learn, as immerses himself in NBA action.

"I'm just trying to learn from everybody, from all the things that's happening to us," he said.

In doing so, he also knows that he is living the dream of the nation that also wants Sotto to finally reach the NBA stage.

"Everywhere I go, I represent the Philippines," he said

"I just got to put in the work so I'll be ready."

Watch the rest of the interview here: