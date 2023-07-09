Kai Sotto benched in Magic’s Summer League loss

Kai Sotto goes into action for Gilas Pilipinas in the battle with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Kai Sotto’s NBA Summer League debut will have to wait.

The 7-foot-3 Gilas Pilipinas center did not see any action in the 89-78 loss of the Orlando Magic against the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, Manila time.

Sotto got a DNP-coach's decision (DNP) in the game, while Orlando was led by its two-way player Kevon Harris with 21 points, six rebounds, and two steals.

Anthony Black, the Magic's sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Rookie Draft, finished with 17 points, five dimes, and five boards, while 11th pick Jett Howard contributed eight markers with four rebounds and four assists.

The 21-year-old was one of the six players who did not see any playing time, joining Drake Jeffries, Tyger Campbell, Dexter Dennis, Au’Diese Toney, and Amauri Hardy. Sotto is the only center among the six and is the tallest player that Orlando has in their summer squad

Sotto, who joined the squad’s practices last week, will have his next chance of lacing up his kicks when the Magic resume their Summer League campaign on July 11 against the Indiana Pacers.

The match, which is scheduled at 8:30 AM, Manila time, will see the Magic face 2023 eighth overall pick Jarace Walker suit up for the Pacers.

Also in line for Orlando are the New York Knicks on July 13, and the Portland Trailblazers on July 14.

A fifth yet-to-be-determined opponent is also scheduled for the Magic.