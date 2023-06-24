Kai Sotto to face young guns in NBA Summer League

MANILA -- Kai Sotto will finally have an opportunity to lace up his kicks against the NBA's young top talents in the upcoming Summer League.

Scheduled to suit up for the Orlando Magic's summer league squad, the Gilas Pilipinas center will have the chance to face the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and the Portland Trailblazers.

Sotto will have his first chance against the Pistons on July 9 who is likely to feature their 2023 NBA Draft no. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson.

No. 8 overall Jarace Walker and the Pacers will then be facing the Magic on July 11.

On July 13, Orlando will face last the Knicks who are last year's runners-up.

July 14 is a prime match-up for Kaiju and the Magic, as they are set to face the Blazers who would likely field in third overall pick Scoot Henderson.

A fifth yet-to-be-determined opponent is also scheduled for the Orlando-based squad.

All dates are in Manila time.

Sotto will join sixth-overall pick Anthony Black and 11th-overall pick Jett Howard, son of former NBA player Juwan Howard.

While playing time and opportunities are not guaranteed, it is now up to Sotto to show up and impress for him to finally get a crack at an NBA roster.

Kihei Clark , another aspiring Pinoy-blooded hooper, will also test his luck in the Summer League. The Fil-Am was recently signed by the Utah Jazz in their summer league roster.