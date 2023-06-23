Home  >  Sports

NBA: Utah signs undrafted Fil-Am Kihei Clark to Summer League

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2023 04:19 PM

Filipino-American guard Kihei Clark received a call from the Utah Jazz to join their Summer League roster.

Clark was undrafted during recent NBA Rookie Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 23-year old has roots from Ilocos.

The call-up gives Clark a chance to play with fellow Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson if he makes it to the Jazz's opening day roster.

Another Filipino also got an invite to play in the upcoming NBA Summer League.

Kai Sotto, a full-blooded 7-foot-3 Pinoy, has been invited to play for the Orlando Magic.

