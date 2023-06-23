NBA: Utah signs undrafted Fil-Am Kihei Clark to Summer League

The Utah Jazz are signing Kihei Clark to their summer league roster, League Sources tell The Athletic. Clark was one of the better point guards in college basketball the last four years — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 23, 2023

Filipino-American guard Kihei Clark received a call from the Utah Jazz to join their Summer League roster.

Clark was undrafted during recent NBA Rookie Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 23-year old has roots from Ilocos.

The call-up gives Clark a chance to play with fellow Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson if he makes it to the Jazz's opening day roster.

Another Filipino also got an invite to play in the upcoming NBA Summer League.

Kai Sotto, a full-blooded 7-foot-3 Pinoy, has been invited to play for the Orlando Magic.