NBA: Utah signs undrafted Fil-Am Kihei Clark to Summer League

Filipino-American guard Kihei Clark received a call from the Utah Jazz to join their Summer League roster.
Clark was undrafted during recent NBA Rookie Draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The 23-year old has roots from Ilocos.
The call-up gives Clark a chance to play with fellow Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson if he makes it to the Jazz's opening day roster.
Another Filipino also got an invite to play in the upcoming NBA Summer League.
Kai Sotto, a full-blooded 7-foot-3 Pinoy, has been invited to play for the Orlando Magic.