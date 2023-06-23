Kai Sotto playing for the Adelaide 36ers. Adelaide 36ers/ File photo

It looks like Kai Sotto has stepped closer to fulfilling his NBA dreams.

According to veteran sportscaster Joaquin Henson, the 7-foot-3 Pinoy has been invited by an NBA team in the upcoming NBA Summer League.

"Just got word … Kai Sotto has been invited to join the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 7-17! Wow! Thats amazing!" said Henson in his social media page.

Sotto recently participated in minicamps with the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks, and also tried out for the New York Knicks.

But it was Orlando which brought Sotto in.

Sotto joined the 2022 NBA Draft but was left undrafted. If he impresses this time, then he might just find himself playing on the NBA floor soon.