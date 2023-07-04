Kai Sotto is a step closer towards his NBA dreams as he joined the Orlando Magic’s preparations for the incoming NBA Summer League.

Sotto was also featured across the squad’s social media accounts.

He joined the team’s practices at the AdventHealth Training Center in Orlando, Florida, which is also participated by the Magic’s top rookies Anthony Black and Jett Howard.

Black was the team’s sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, while Howard came in at no. 11.

Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley and Summer League Head Coach Dylan Murphy both have been hands-on with Orlando’s summer squad that has Sotto, who stands at 7-foot-3, as their tallest player.

He will have his first crack of Summer League action when the Magic faceoff against 2023 no. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons on July 9 (Manila time).