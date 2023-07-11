Philippine's Kai Sotto scores during the FIBA Menís Olympic Qualifying Tournament match between Philippines and Dominican Republic, on July 1, 2021, in Belgrade. Pedja Milosavljevic, AFP/File.

Kai Sotto is yet to take foot on the NBA Summer League floor after the Orlando Magic was thwarted by Indiana Pacers, 108-85, Tuesday morning Manila time.

And this time, the fans in attendance at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas clamored for the formed Atenean to be fielded in the game.

"We want Sotto," they chanted, as seen in a video by Court Cousins on Twitter.

The 7-foot-3 Hiroshima Dragonflies center once again saw no minutes in the Magic’s second loss, getting another Did Not Play-Coaches' Decision (DNP-CD).

Orlando forward Caleb Houstan was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Magic’s lottery picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard scored eight and 10, respectively.

In the Magic’s first Summer League game, the Gilas center also was benched during the summer squad’s opener against the Detroit Pistons.

Sotto will get another chance to crack Orlando’s rotation when they face the New York Knicks on July 13.

They will then face the Portland Trail Blazers on July 14, before wrapping up their assignments against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.