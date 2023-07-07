Kai Sotto wraps up practice with Orlando in Las Vegas

Kai Sotto has just finished his practice with the Orlando Magic for the NBA Summer League.

The 7-foot-3 Pinoy, who is aspiring to become the first full-blooded Filipino in the NBA, is looking forward to see action after their camp in Las Vegas.

He also sent a message to his Filipino fans through the Magic’s official social media pages.

“We just wrapped up our first practice in Vegas. Game time’s on July 8 and I hope to see you all there,” he said.

Sotto is hoping to get into the court when Orlando plays the Detroit Pistons on July 9, Indiana Pacers on July 11, New York Knicks on July 13 and Portland Trail Blazers on July 14, all Manila time.

He is eying to get a shot at the Magic's lineup, especially after Orlando let go of its big man Bol Bol.

But fans will still have to wait and see as Orlando signed veteran forward Joe Ingles in free agency, then re-signed Mo Wagner and picked up Goga Bitzade.

This exceeded the league's roster limit of 15 players.