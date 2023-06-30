Kai Sotto is tallest in Magic's Summer League roster

Kai Sotto is the legit big man of the Orlando Magic in the 2023 Summer League. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File photo

Kai Sotto has been included in the Orlando Magic's 22-man NBA Summer League lineup as they prepare for the tournament, which kicks off in Las Vegas on July 7.

The 7-foot-3 is expected to play heavy minutes as the sole legitimate big man of the squad which also features top 10 picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard.

Sotto will also share some minutes with DJ Wilson and Robert Baker, as they hope to get enough exposure ahead of the NBA 2023-2024 season.

Dylan Murphy, the Osceola Magic head coach, will call the shots.

All 30 participating squads will get to see action in at least five games each.

The top four teams will move to the semis, while the finals is set on July 17.

Here is the complete Orlando Magic lineup for the NBA Summer League:

Kai Sotto

Anthony Black

Jett Howard

DJ Wilson

Robert Baker II

Caleb Houston

Kevon Harris

Malcolm Hill

Elijah Hughes

Tyger Campbell

JC Butler

Amauri Hardy

Au’Diese Toney

Tyler Hall

Quinndary Weatherspoon

Drake Jeffries

Dexter Dennis

Montez Mathis

Jamal Bey

Elyjah Williams

Malik Ellison

Davion Warren