Kai Sotto is tallest in Magic's Summer League roster

Kai Sotto has been included in the Orlando Magic's 22-man NBA Summer League lineup as they prepare for the tournament, which kicks off in Las Vegas on July 7.
The 7-foot-3 is expected to play heavy minutes as the sole legitimate big man of the squad which also features top 10 picks Anthony Black and Jett Howard.
Sotto will also share some minutes with DJ Wilson and Robert Baker, as they hope to get enough exposure ahead of the NBA 2023-2024 season.
Dylan Murphy, the Osceola Magic head coach, will call the shots.
All 30 participating squads will get to see action in at least five games each.
The top four teams will move to the semis, while the finals is set on July 17.
Here is the complete Orlando Magic lineup for the NBA Summer League:
Kai Sotto
Anthony Black
Jett Howard
DJ Wilson
Robert Baker II
Caleb Houston
Kevon Harris
Malcolm Hill
Elijah Hughes
Tyger Campbell
JC Butler
Amauri Hardy
Au’Diese Toney
Tyler Hall
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Drake Jeffries
Dexter Dennis
Montez Mathis
Jamal Bey
Elyjah Williams
Malik Ellison
Davion Warren