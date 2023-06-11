Kai Sotto goes into action for Gilas Pilipinas in the battle with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Kai Sotto has promised Filipino basketball fans that he will suit up for the national team in time for the FIBA World Cup 2023, even as he continues to chase his NBA dream.

The 7-foot-3 has participated in minicamps with various NBA teams as he attempts to make it to a Summer League roster.

Aside from participating in minicamps of the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks, he will also join a minicamp with the New York Knicks next week.

If gets into the Summer League, which runs from July 7 to 17, he still has time to fly home to prepare for the FIBA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the Philippines.

“I think there will be time,” Sotto said in an interview with PlayItRightTV. “(The) Summer League won’t be a conflict in terms of scheduling… because the Summer League finishes mid-July and the World Cup is August."

He maintained he remains committed to do national duty.

“Any basketball player would want to play for their country—especially at this level. It’s the World Cup, and the Philippines is hosting,” Sotto said.

"It might be, for most of us, the biggest games of our career, this coming World Cup so I’m very, very excited. It’s an honor to be part of the pool, and it’s an even bigger opportunity, a bigger challenge if I make it to the Final 12.”

Tony Ronzone of Wasserman Sports, which represents Sotto, said the Filipino center is just making the most of the opportunities presented to him.

“Kai’s been fortunate that we were able to get him the three mini camps,” said Ronzone, for his part.

“He’s going through the process right now to introduce himself to NBA teams and coaches and compete against other players that are hungry to get an opportunity to play in the Summer League and get an opportunity to make a roster.”

“It’s a great opportunity for him.”