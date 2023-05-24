B.League: Kai Sotto signs extension with Hiroshima

Hiroshima center Kai Sotto. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kai Sotto now holds all the cards in his hands.

The NBA hopeful has signed an extension with the Hiroshima Dragonflies for 2023-24 after a solid first season in the B.League.

Sotto's deal with Hiroshima allows him to opt out of his B.League contract if an NBA team picks him up.

"Kai has an option to sign with an NBA team, so if he signs with an NBA team this summer, there is a possibility that his contract with Hiroshima will be canceled," said Hiroshima general manager Shuji Okazaki.

And the 7-foot-3 Gilas center is thankful for the options his contract allows him to have.

"I am so grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity, and I am happy to have the chance to play in Japan next season," said Sotto.

"The NBA is my biggest dream, so I will continue to work hard in the United States this summer. To all the Dragonflies fans, I know there may be some irregularities next season, but I will do my best in the given environment so that I can give you good news."

The former Adelaide 36er averaged 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 23 games for the Dragonflies, including 18 starts.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft but will be joining the Summer League in July to showcase his skills in hopes of getting a roster spot in the incoming 2023-2024 season.

Sotto is also set to join the Utah Jazz's mini-camp on May 30-31, reports say.



