Kai Sotto of the Hiroshima Dragonflies in action against the Chiba Jets. (c) B.LEAGUE

Kai Sotto's B.League campaign has come to an end - for now.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies were sent home by the Chiba Jets after a 96-91 Game 3 loss in the B.League playoffs on Monday at the Funabashi Arena.

Sotto was stuck on the bench after only seeing 5 minutes and 13 seconds of play in the decider, producing two points and two rebounds in the game.

Both teams went neck-to-neck in the final game of the best-of-three series, but John Mooney's 24 points and six rebounds, and 19 points both from Yuki Togashi and Vic Law for the Jets spelt the difference between the two squads.

Dwayne Evans II led the Butterflies with 26 points, five assists, and four boards as Hiroshima ended their impressive season after a 41-18 regular season record, good for the sixth seed.

Hiroshima went on to win the series opener, 72-70, but went on to lose two straight games including a 98-69 blowout loss in Game 2.

In 23 games with the Dragonflies, the 7-foot-2 former Adelaide 36er led the team in blocks per game with 1.3. Sotto also averaged 9.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, in 18 starts.

Chiba progressed to the semifinals where they will play against Alvark Tokyo.



