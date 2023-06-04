Kai Sotto goes into action for Gilas Pilipinas in the battle with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas center Kai Sotto has addressed his status on whether he would be able to lace up his sneakers for the men’s national team in the FIBA World Cup in August.

Former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala shared on Sunday a preview of his interview with the NBA hopeful on his Power & Play program.

The former Ateneo big man cleared that suiting up for Gilas in the World Cup, which is to be hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, is among his top priorities.

“First of all, I’ve never said no to representing my country. I’ve been playing for my country ever since I was 14 years old. I don’t get what other people are saying about me not wanting to join, I’m not trying to listen to it,” he said.

“That’s been my dream ever since I started playing basketball.”

The 7-foot-3 center of the Hiroshima Dragonflies’ status for the World Cup has been unclear, as he has also been attending training camps in the US where he is preparing for the upcoming NBA Summer League in July.

He also signed an extension with his team in Japan in a deal that complements his goal of making it into the NBA.

On the other hand, the national team will be going back to training next week, which is why Sotto’s presence for the World Cup preparations is still unclear.

The former Adelaide 36er was not able to join his Gilas teammates during the World Cup Asian Qualifiers last February in Bulacan, and his last suit-up with the squad was during the November Qualifiers against Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Still, Sotto emphasized that he desires to play for Gilas.

“My top two dreams - make it to the NBA and represent the national team,” the 20-year-old big man bared.

