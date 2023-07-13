Kai Sotto still 'DNP' in Orlando's third straight loss

Philippine's Kai Sotto scores during the FIBA Menís Olympic Qualifying Tournament match between Philippines and Dominican Republic, on July 1, 2021, in Belgrade. Pedja Milosavljevic, AFP/File.

Kai Sotto rode the bench for the third straight time as Orlando Magic fell to another loss in the NBA Summer League.

This time the Magic bowed to the New York Knicks in overtime, 82-80, Thursday morning (Manila time) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Without the 7-foot-3 Sotto on the floor, Orlando's Summer League coach Dylan Murphy leaned on undersized big men D.J. Wilson and Robert Baker II at the center.

Jett Howard paced the Magic with 22 points in 32 minutes, while Quinndary Weatherspoon added 17.

Anthony Black added eight points and 14 rebounds.

Sotto also did not play during Orlando’s defeats against Detroit and Indiana.

He will get one last chance of suiting up for Orlando when they meet the Portland Trailblazers on Friday.