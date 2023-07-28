Chot on Kai: He needs to join practice to play big role in Gilas

Kai Sotto goes into action for Gilas Pilipinas in the battle with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Although Kai Sotto is already in the Philippines and has already assured of joining Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup, he has yet to join the team practices.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes said it is crucial for the 7-foot-3 Pinoy to familiarize himself with their system while there is still time.

"He will need more time with us, with the teammates especially on the strengthening and conditioning part," said Reyes in an interview on CNN Sports Desk. "If he wants to be a big part of the team, he needs to come in early."

Sotto’s management Wasserman has requested some rest time for Sotto due to some issues with his lower back.

But Reyes said their medical team has yet to get a hold of Sotto's MRI results.

“So we’re just pretty much waiting at this point because when our team doctor took a look, functionally and structurally, he did not find anything wrong. But apparently, they took an MRI and we are waiting to get a copy of the results still up to this point so that our doctors can assess,” said the Gilas tactician.

Reyes said it is crucial for the team to get Sotto onboard as his case is very much different from Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson, who has already committed for the nationals.

"My worry with Kai is unlike Jordan who is an NBA player, a very established 20-point scorer in the league, Kai is not, just to be very honest about it," he said.

Reyes said he plans to give Sotto lots of playing minutes which is something the big man did not get elsewhere.

"Sayang naman di ba? The entire saga of Kai Sotto is lack of playing time, he always been sitting, he sat in Australia, he's not even getting much playing time in Japan, he didn't get much playing time in the Summer League," said the coach.

"This is his opportunity to get major minutes. But he has to earn it in practice."