Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has suspended government work and classes in public schools at all levels in Metro Manila and Bulacan to give way for the opening rites of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

In signing Memorandum Circular No. 27 on Aug. 15, 2023, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the suspension was "in view of the commitment of the public sector towards wider involvement and participation in sports promotion and development."

Government agencies involved in the provision of basic health services, disaster response, and other important services, however, “shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.”

It was also up to the private companies and classes in private schools to do the same.

The opening ceremonies for this year's FIBA world cup will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Marcos Jr. has been invited to attend the opening ceremonies, organizers earlier confirmed.

The FIBA World Cup will tip-off on August 25, with Gilas Pilipinas facing off against the Dominican Republic on opening day.

