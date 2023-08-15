FIBA: Panlilio hoping for ‘best World Cup ever’

SBP President Al Panlilio. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al S. Panlilio is hoping that the Philippines will be able to stage the grandest hosting of the FIBA World Cup ever.

“I’m hoping [for] the best World Cup ever for FIBA," he said at the Special Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Meralco Conference Hall in Ortigas.

In line with this, Panlilio is optimistic that the country will be able to surpass the 32,616 attendance record which was set during the 1994 FIBA World Championship match between Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, and Dominique Wilkins’ Team USA against Russia.

“I think we’re really confident that we’ll surpass that (attendance record). We want to achieve the 50,000 mark.” Al Panlilio

The SBP President also shared how FIBA ambassador and NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki expressed his eagerness to be a part of the festivities at the Opening Ceremonies of the FIBA Worlds on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

“Dirk said he will not miss it. He will be here on the 25th. Everybody’s looking forward to it, even FIBA. If we can reach 50,000, it would be very hard to beat it.”

Another factor that can make this hosting the best in addition, is Gilas being able to be the team which will be able to clinch the best output for an Asian squad. Being so would result in Gilas qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We haven’t hosted a World Cup since 1978, so the aspiration for us is to be the best Asian-ranked team,” he said.

“Hoping that we can win at least two games sana. The prize is also a spot in the Olympics. 1972. Alam ng team and yun ang gusto nilang mangyari, and if we could achieve that, it would be great for the country.”

