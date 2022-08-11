Alodia Gosiengfiao at the JG4 Manila Tour. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - With the influx of local Mobile Legends: Bang Bang talents flying out to go pro overseas, celebrity cosplayer and gaming personality Alodia Gosiengfiao feels "proud" to see Pinoys take on the world.

"That makes me very proud kasi the world is recognizing the esports and gaming talent in the Philippines. Pang-export na sila. So I'm proud that they are carrying the Filipino flag pa rin with them," Gosiengfiao tells ABS-CBN News at the JG4 Manila Tour on Thursday.

Some professional ML:BB personalities - 8 players and 4 coaches, to be exact - flew overseas ahead of the second split of ML:BB pro leagues this year, with teams eager to learn from talents from the game's most dominant country.

Overall, Filipino ML:BB teams claimed a total of seven international titles, three Southeast Asia Cup titles two world titles, and two Southeast Asian Games gold medals. Players from Gosiengfiao's team, Blacklist International, recently carried national team Sibol to its second straight gold medal in the SEA Games.

They are also the reigning world champions, winning the title in Singapore over another Pinoy team, Onic PH, last December. Onic PH's world championship roster recently splintered and headed off to different overseas teams.

What thoughts does Alodia have on the prospect of their players following the influx of athletes and coaches trying their luck elsewhere?

"For me I'm not very worried kasi we have different teams in different countries like Malaysia and we're still expanding with different teams," Gosiengfiao said.

Aside from its ML:BB and Call of Duty: Mobile teams in the Philippines, Blacklist also has an all-Malaysian Free Fire team. They previously housed a PUBG Mobile team from Malaysia, which they disbanded in January.

--With reports from Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News