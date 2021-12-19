SINGAPORE - Blacklist International on Sunday were crowned champions of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship after winning against Onic PH in a showdown at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre here.

After a dominant showing in the Group Stages, Blacklist International fell to the lower bracket after a 3-2 escape by the BloodThirstyKings of North America.

From there, they had a longer climb from the lower bracket, avenging against Onic Indonesia, eliminating Keyd Stars, title favorites RRQ Hoshi, hometown team EVOS SG and capping that off with a vengeful 3-1 win against BTK.

Onic PH had the shorter route to the Grand Finals seat. After topping what was described as the "group of death," they swept their upper bracket playoff matches against RRQ Hoshi, RSG Singapore, and BTK to punch the first finals ticket.

They are the second straight Filipino squad to take home the world title in the hit mobile game, after Bren Esports copped the title in the M2 World Championships held earlier this year.

Blacklist International roster

COACH: Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza

Edward Jay "EDWARD" Dapadap

Danerie "Wise" James Del Rosario

Dexstar "Dex Star" Louise Alaba

Johnmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna

Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano

Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

Salic "Hadji" Imam

Onic PH roster

COACH: Paul Denver "Coach Yeb" Miranda

Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy (captain)

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol

Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera

Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala

Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Etcobañez

Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales

Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio

Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo