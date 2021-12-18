Courtesy: Moonton Games

SINGAPORE (UPDATE)— For the second series in a row, a Filipino squad is guaranteed to take home the ML:BB world title.

Blacklist International are through to the M3 World Championships Grand Finals after topping BloodThirstyKings 3-1 in their lower bracket final encounter Saturday night.

Blacklist will face Onic PH, who defeated BTK Saturday afternoon en route to the first Grand Finals slot in a replay of the MPL Philippines Grand Finals.

Fil-Canadian Zia's Selena caused Blacklist some problems early into Game 1, snaring the Pinoy squad's players as Fwydchickn busted the first and second bottom tier turrets.

But OhMyV33nus' Mathilda provided enough support for the squad to mess up the composition and positioning of BTK, adding to the aggression Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap was pressing on to the base.

After the turnaround, Blacklist snowballed from there to draw first blood.

BTK had some comeback capability even with Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's Kimmy showing some great damage to prompt BTK to counter-engage.

Down the lord by the 15th minute, BTK tried to counter but Edward's Lapu-Lapu and OhMyV33nus' Mathilda zoned them out, allowing Kiel Calvin "Oheb" Soriano's Beatrix and Wise's Kimmy to take down the lord and start the death march.

Blacklist then picked off Victor and SHARK in a team fight, leaving BTK scrambling to their defenses and ultimately failing to defend their base.

With Blacklist at match point, MobaZane's Roger dominated Game 3, as Victor, Fwydchickn and Shark paved enough opening for the jungler to go ham and draw 13 kills.

Wise's signature Aldous drew in early stacks and kills in Game 4 but fell short on a few occasions with some missteps, which BTK capitalized on. From there, it was a back-and-forth by both teams.

OhMyV33nus's Yve popped the "Real World Manipulation" down the jungle, setting up 3 kills on the side of Blacklist from Oheb, OhMyV33nus, and Wise 25 minutes in and leaving BTK without 3 players for more than a minute.

Another "Real World Manipulation" by the Yve down BTK's base allowed Blacklist to wipe out the entire North American squad from the map, take the base, and secure the last Grand Finals slot.

Filipino champions Blacklist International took a longer route to the Grand Finals slot, having sunk to the lower bracket in their first match against BTK.

They went on to eliminate Indonesian champions Onic Indonesia, Vivo Keyd Stars, and RRQ Hoshi before securing the revenge win against BTK.

Blacklist and Onic PH will face each other on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Blacklist International roster

COACH: Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza