Courtesy: Alodia Gosiengfiao's Instagram page.

SINGAPORE -- (UPDATE) More than being "Queen of Cosplay," Alodia Gosiengfiao is also known for her different ventures in the gaming industry.

Among these is co-owning Tier One Entertainment, the handlers of the most dominant Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team in the country's recent history: Blacklist International.

Speaking to reporters here Thursday afternoon, Gosiengfiao said they've always wanted to venture into the ML:BB industry, and saw the potential in its growing community.

In fact, she described their entry into the esports industry through Blacklist International as their "best choice," citing the different demographics the ML:BB community tapped into.

"Actually, we've been always wanting to venture into Mobile Legends and it was the best choice to go under Mobile Legends [first]. [In fact], Blacklist took the nation by storm," she told reporters at a virtual interview here.

She continued: "It was a fast-growing game like, over the years, we saw how the community grew, how the audience grew and we can see a lot more potential in it. So it actually tapped a lot of... There's like different demographics and it was perfect."

For Gosiengfiao, it was beneficial to support esports players, and eventually mount their own esports team through Blacklist International. Currently, Blacklist has three different mobile esports teams: two Philippine-based teams (ML:BB team, Call of Duty Mobile) and an all-Malaysian-based PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) squad.

Tier One entered the ML:BB scene in MPL Season 5, after it acquired players from the now-disbanded EVOS Esports PH and placed them into Blacklist International, which have been constant playoff contenders ever since.

With the acquisition of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, and rookie Kiel Calvin "OHEB" Soriano, they were eventually able to win their first championship in Season 7, and another one in Season 8. Currently, they are in Singapore to compete in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship from December 6 to 19.

During post-match interviews, the players have stressed that they are thankful to Tier One Entertainment for taking care of them.



The secret, Gosiengfiao said, is how the organization treats each other "like family."

"I can share we treat them as part of family where we take in players, [tell them to] be themselves and we support each other even like super random things such as styling clothes. It comes from our heart so we treat everyone as part of our family," Gosiengfiao said.

RELATED VIDEO: