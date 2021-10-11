Karen Davila (right) with Alodia Gosiengfiao. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Broadcast journalist Karen Davila tried her hand at streaming video games with help from Alodia Gosiengfiao, one of the most popular names in the local scene.

Gosiengfiao is one of the founders of Tier One Entertainment, a gaming and esports entertainment company.

She let Davila try her hand at streaming Call of Duty: Warzone, with the returning "TV Patrol" anchor visibly surprised throughout her experience, as documented in her latest vlog.

As she wore Gosiengfiao's headphones, Davila wondered aloud if it was normal to hear so many sounds all at the same time.

"Oh God, ang dami kong naririnig. Normal ito na audio?" she asked.

Gosiengfiao replied: "Yes, so that is why usually I put one ear out, so I can hear other people."

Proceeding with her stream, Davila said in jest that she is hoping to earn a lot from what she is about to do.

"So we're going to play Call of Duty: War Zone. Malay niyo kumita ako ng P2 million!" she said.

But she later on realized how hard the game was, laughing at her mistakes in the process.

"Oh my god, I'm so bad. Binaril ko 'yung grenade?" she said at one point, with Gosiengfiao heard laughing in the background.

"Gosh, namatay ako talaga."

Watch Davila try streaming with Alodia at the 14:50 mark in the video below:

Looking back on her experience, Davila said she is "surprised with the world of gaming," and acknowledged that the hobby can indeed "change your life."

She also heaped praise on Gosiengfiao, saying she is "an inspiration to us all."

"She had a dream, she had a vision, and she worked hard for it. At kaya niyo rin 'yan," she added.

In her vlog, Davila also toured the Tier One Entertainment facility with Gosiengfiao, and met some of the members of their esports team Blacklist International.

She was amazed to hear that their company has over 1,000 gamers from all over Asia.

According to Gosiengfiao, a young Filipino pro player who is starting out in the industry can earn a salary of P15,000 to P40,000 a month, and more if they win in tournaments.

As for streaming, the well-known cosplayer said it depends on ads, fan donations, and the projects and brand deals they get.

