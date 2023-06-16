Azkals' Jarvey Gayoso. Rom Chua/PFF

MANILA -- Returning Philippine men's football national team head coach Hans Michael Weiss stressed the importance of having homegrown talents as the Azkals were led by Patrick Deyto and Jarvey Gayoso when they walked away with a slim 1-nil win over Nepal in an international friendly on Thursday night.

"I’m very happy with local-based players. Compared to my time, different level already, I can say," said Weiss, who first coached the Philippines from 2011 to 2014.

In an eventful match that featured everything from Stephan Schrock's surprising unretirement to Patrick Reichelt's unfortunate bloody injury and a ton of yellow cards handed out throughout, the two local stars shone brightest.

Deyto's clean sheet earned him man of the match, while Gayoso's 49th minute strike proved to be the difference in the tight contest.

Weiss praised Deyto for his performance, as the Stallion Laguna FC keeper deflected several Nepal chances to make a successful return to the national squad after four years.

"I’m very happy. He was critical during the game, during the run-up to the game. [I thought] he can be a little bit more proactive, talk a little bit more, [but] he’s trying, and he saved us in the game. Congrats to him for a very good game." Weiss said.

In fact, Deyto's masterful showing was spectacular enough to make Weiss think twice about bringing veteran Neil Etheridge in for the Chinese Taipei match on Monday.

"Neil started training [last Wednesday]. We will see, after [Thursday's] performance, it will be a bit difficult to change the keeper, but we will see. We will have to make an analysis," he said.

Aside from Deyto and Gayoso, other local call-ups were Kaya FC's Marco Casambre, Azkals Development Team youngsters Andres Aldeguer and Jared Peña, and Far Eastern University's Gio Pabualan.

"Actually, I was thinking of bringing Gio [Pabualan], but it was very tight, so not the best time to bring him in. But they will get their chances, for sure," the German tactician said of the FEU stalwart.

"I told [Azkals general manager] Dan Palami, you have three young players, Gio, Jared, Gayoso, [Sandro] Reyes played, Patrick… for me, the biggest pleasure is to bring these boys in the team. And they are not so much different [from overseas players]," Weiss added.

In a way, Deyto's return also marked his full circle moment with Weiss, who brought the now 33-year-old goalkeeper to train with the seniors back during his first coaching stint with the national squad.

"I’m very happy to see that he made it to the Thai league, and was a regular keeper for different clubs. He has a big experience, he’s very composed, sometimes a little bit too composed, but he made a very good step [forward] and I am very happy," Weiss said.

"I can see all local players including Patrick that they’ve matured a lot. I think the potential is really there, and I’m very positive for the future."

Inspiration for local talents

Gayoso, who recently won the Philippines Football League title with Kaya FC, also noted how the locals' presence serve as an inspiration for others to persevere, knowing their time may come when it is least expected.

"I think we serve as an image of inspiration for a lot of the local talents here. We continue to do it with pride, we continue to represent local football talent as much as we can in trainings and in competitions," the former Ateneo Blue Eagle said.

"It’s nice that the whole management, they look not only abroad but also here, they know that they see there’s a lot of potential with our local players, and it’s great that we were able to join the team and get the experience we can."

Gayoso was brought in as a substitute late in the first half after veteran winger Patrick Reichelt sustained a nasty cut from an accidental collision with a Nepalese defender.

It did not take long for the 26-year-old winger to inflict damage from the right wing, as he scored his second international goal early in the second half inside the box to give the Azkals the win.

"It felt good. [Coach Weiss] gave me instructions and he gave me the freedom to do what I wanted to do, especially in the attacking third. He just told me to do what I can," Gayoso said.

"Coming in, I wanted to change the game, that’s the point of being a super sub, to change momentum, to change the game, and I’m glad I was able to help."

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualifiers beginning in November, Weiss knows how vital the friendly windows are to figure out what kind of roster the Azkals will be bringing for the next cycle.

"I do not have much time for experiments. We take the players that we have and form a good, well-oiled machine. And I have only Taipei and two more windows, and then the qualifiers start in November," he said.

As they've showcased against Nepal, Deyto is confident that the Azkals can form a competitive group with more homegrown talent who either play locally or elsewhere.

"It’s possible. A lot of players have been doing it now. There’s Jax [Peña], there’s Sandro who’s playing in Europe, there’s so many players in the UAAP, Amani [Aguinaldo] is also homegrown… Filipinos have quality. All they really need is support," he said. "Sky is the limit for the Azkals, really."

