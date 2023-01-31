MANILA, Philippines -- Up-and-coming Philippine Azkals star Sandro Reyes has signed with SpVgg Greuther Fürth, a club in the second division of Germany's Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old Reyes confirmed the development on Instagram on Tuesday, where he expressed his excitement at joining the club.

"[The] past couple football years haven’t been the smoothest, but hours of work every single day, faith in God's will, and of course positivity and optimism always in between kept me going through my rough football days," said the young midfielder.

"This one is for those who were beside me through it all, and for the young boys and girls in the Philippines to dream big; one big para sa bayan," he added.

Reyes previously played for Kaya FC in the Philippines Football League before signing with SpVgg Greuther Fürth. He has already won nine caps with the Azkals, scoring his first goal in the 2022 AFF Championship against Brunei.

SpVgg Greuther Fürth is the boyhood club of Azkals legend Stephan Schrock, who retired from international football after the 2022 AFF Championship.

Greuther Fürth was relegated to the second division after the 2021-22 season of the Bundesliga, where they finished 18th. They are currently 10th in the 2. Bundesliga, with 20 points in 18 matches.