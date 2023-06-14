Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge of the Philippines in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Qualification Final Round soccer match between the Philippines and Tajikistan at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, Philippines, March 27, 2018. Mark Cristino, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA -- Coach Hans Michael Weiss said a number of Philippine Azkals players who were called up for their friendlies may not be available against Nepal on Thursday.

Among them is first-choice goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, who has just arrived in the Philippines.

"Neil Etheridge wouldn’t come to the training today, we’ll see how ready he is," said the German coach, who was reappointed as the head coach for the nationals, during the online presser ahead of the Nepal friendly.

"Neil is coming here after a long, long season, whether he’s available we’ll see. Maybe not for tomorrow’s game but for the second game (against Chinese Taipei)."

Weiss said the reserve keepers, Patrick Deyto and Julian Schwarzer,

will be readily available in case Etheridge sits out against Nepal.

Deyto, who plays for Stallion Laguna FC, is already a familiar face in the Azkals lineup. Schwarzer, for his part, has been playing goalie for the Malaysia Super League club Kuching City.

Also deemed unavailable due to injuries are Manny Ott, 17-year-old defender Santiago Rublico and Amani Aguinaldo.

"So we are particularly short in the center defense, but we have to play people from different position and we have a few candidates already," said Weiss.

Nevertheless, the coach is optimistic with his team's chances against Nepal whom they will meet at the Rizal Memorial Stadium despite only having two training sessions.

"I can’t change the world in one day but what happened after me is seven to nine years they have played together. They are familiar with each other and they are playing in good camps, good environment. They are professional enough to adapt to the system quickly," he said.

Daisuke Sato, for his part, is excited to be seeing a new journey with the return of Weiss.

"I'm very happy to see the boys. Tomorrow we start a new journey. The last couple of years haven't been the best for us, but I'm looking forward for a new start tomorrow," he said.

"The younger ones with coach Weiss now we can achieve something together really good things. I really believe in it," added Sato.

"I hope the fans in the Philippines support us, I kind of feel we lost the connection with the fans a little bit."