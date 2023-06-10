Hans Weiss with PFF chief Mariano Araneta. Photo from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Now that Hans Michael Weiss is back with the Philippine Azkals, he set clear goals for the national football team.

"We want to win and we want to get a good start. We want to play good football," said the German football coach in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

To do that, Weiss wants to tinker with the playing habits of the Azkals especially when they take on Nepal and Chinese Taipei in a pair of friendlies.

"I want to see a more proactive way of football. I want to go higher. In the last years it has been a little bit defensive, so I want the players to score," he said. "Whether we achieve that or not we will see on the 15th and 19th."

He is currently working with Azkals ahead of their scheduled clash against Nepal on June 15. Their game against Chinese-Taipei will be on June 19.

Weiss has been reappointed as head coach nearly 10 years after parting ways with the team in January 2014.

Under his watch, the Azkals went as high as 127 in the FIFA World Rankings. Weiss led the country to a third-place finish in the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup and a semis appearance in the 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Weiss said things have been different since then. For one, he has become a more experienced coach.

Another thing that might play to his advantage is the current crop of players the Azkals have.

Called up for the friendlies are Neil Etheridge, Patrick Deyto, Julian Schwarzer, Amani Aguinaldo, Martin Steuble, Jesper Nyholm, Santiago Rublico, Marco Casambre, Carli De Murga, Daisuke Sato, Dylan De Bruycker, Manny Ott, Jesse Curran, Jared Pena, Mike Ott, Sandro Reyes, Gio Pabualan, Oskari Kekkonen, Kevin Ingreso, Hikaru Minegishi, Jarvey Gayoso, Patrick Reichelt, OJ Porteria, Kenshiro Daniels, Bienvenido Maranon, and Andres Aldeguer.

"Now we move forward again, put everything on track in order to go fast and powerful," said Weiss.

"I think I have better players at my disposal, but I have less training time. I have to manage these factors. Less training time means thing will have to worked out instantly in order to win.