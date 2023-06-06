Philippines coach German Hans Michael Weiss, reacts after the final whistle during the 2014 FIFA World Cup preliminary competition match at the Rizal football stadium in Manila, Philippines , July 3, 2011. Dennis M. Sabangan, EPA/File.

MANILA -- After almost a decade, the Philippine Men's Football Team will once again be led by head coach Hans Michael Weiss after the Philippine Football Federation announced his return on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to welcome coach Weiss back to the PHI MNT,” said federation president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta through the PFF website.

“He has kept the Philippines close to his heart and continues to be a well-respected figure by players and staff. He has also gained valuable experience over the past decade that will help him in his return to the Philippines. We are hopeful that his second opportunity to the team will be more successful than the first," he added.

In 2012, Weiss steered the team to a third-place finish in the AFC Challenge Cup and a semifinal appearance in the AFF Championship. In 44 appearances, he posted a 21-win, 12-loss, 11-draw record with the Azkals.

Weiss will resume leading the squad when they face Nepal on June 15, and Chinese Taipei on June 19, both happening at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Weiss takes over from Barae Jrondi, who briefly served as the team's interim coach earlier this year. Before his return to the Azkals, Weiss had spells coaching in Romania with first division club Otelul Galati and the national teams of Mongolia (2017-2020) and Laos (2022-2023).

In addition, the Federation also released a list of players who will suit up for the squad for the friendlies.

1. Neil Etheridge

2. Patrick Deyto

3. Julian Schwarzer

4.Amani Aguinaldo

5. Jesper Nyholm

6. Carlie De Murga

7. Martin Steuble

8. Daisuke Sato

8. Santiago Rublico

10. Jesse Curran

11. Marco Casambre

12. Mike Ott

13. Manny Ott

14. Oskari Kekkonen

15. Sandro Reyes

16. Hikaru Minegishi

17. Dylan De Bruycker

18. Kevin Ingreso

19. Patrick Reichelt

20. OJ Porteria

21. Jared Peña

22. Chester Gio Pabualan

23. Andres Aldeguer

24. Kenshiro Daniels

25. Bienvenido Marañon

26. Jarvey Gayoso