MANILA -- After almost a decade, the Philippine Men's Football Team will once again be led by head coach Hans Michael Weiss after the Philippine Football Federation announced his return on Tuesday.
“We are delighted to welcome coach Weiss back to the PHI MNT,” said federation president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta through the PFF website.
“He has kept the Philippines close to his heart and continues to be a well-respected figure by players and staff. He has also gained valuable experience over the past decade that will help him in his return to the Philippines. We are hopeful that his second opportunity to the team will be more successful than the first," he added.
In 2012, Weiss steered the team to a third-place finish in the AFC Challenge Cup and a semifinal appearance in the AFF Championship. In 44 appearances, he posted a 21-win, 12-loss, 11-draw record with the Azkals.
Weiss will resume leading the squad when they face Nepal on June 15, and Chinese Taipei on June 19, both happening at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Weiss takes over from Barae Jrondi, who briefly served as the team's interim coach earlier this year. Before his return to the Azkals, Weiss had spells coaching in Romania with first division club Otelul Galati and the national teams of Mongolia (2017-2020) and Laos (2022-2023).
In addition, the Federation also released a list of players who will suit up for the squad for the friendlies.
1. Neil Etheridge
2. Patrick Deyto
3. Julian Schwarzer
4.Amani Aguinaldo
5. Jesper Nyholm
6. Carlie De Murga
7. Martin Steuble
8. Daisuke Sato
8. Santiago Rublico
10. Jesse Curran
11. Marco Casambre
12. Mike Ott
13. Manny Ott
14. Oskari Kekkonen
15. Sandro Reyes
16. Hikaru Minegishi
17. Dylan De Bruycker
18. Kevin Ingreso
19. Patrick Reichelt
20. OJ Porteria
21. Jared Peña
22. Chester Gio Pabualan
23. Andres Aldeguer
24. Kenshiro Daniels
25. Bienvenido Marañon
26. Jarvey Gayoso