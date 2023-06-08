Philippines coach German Hans Michael Weiss, reacts after the final whistle during the 2014 FIFA World Cup preliminary competition match at the Rizal football stadium in Manila, Philippines on July 3, 2011. Dennis M. Sabangan, EPA/File

Hans Michael Weiss is happy to be working again with Philippine Azkals.

The German coach will call the shots for the national team when they take on Nepal and Chinese Taipei in a pair of friendlies taking place at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Part of the reasons for Weiss' return is the quality of players the Azkals have in their disposal.

"It was an honor that the federation has considered to reach out to me. It was for me a no-brainer. Mostly because of the quality of players, I know many people here so it was clear I would be very happy to come back," he said.

He will meet and train the new crop of Azkals before they play Nepal on June 15. Their game against Chinese-Taipei will be on June 19.

"We have everyone on board, we've contacted everyone, we are going with full force with the team, we must make them ready," he said.

"I'm very excited, if you look on paper... and get 70-80% of these talents together and let them play not only in one window, but in three, four, five windows you will see a different team."