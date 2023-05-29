MANILA -- In preparation for the 2026 AFC Asian qualifiers in November, the Philippine men's national football team will be competing in two FIFA friendlies in June on home soil.

The Azkals are set to face Nepal on June 15, and Chinese Taipei on June 19, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Filipinos are looking to end a four-game losing streak with losses against Thailand and Indonesia dating back to the group stage of the 2022 AFF Championship, and against Kuwait and Qatar in friendlies earlier this year.

The Azkals' last win was a 5-1 rout of Brunei in December 2022 during their second group stage game in the AFF Championship.

Kenshiro Danukes, Sandro Reyes, and Jesus Melliza scored one each, and Sebastian Rasmussen scored two in the win. Only Razimie Ramli scored a goal for Brunei.

The draw for the Asian qualifiers is scheduled on July 27.

