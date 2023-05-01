UAAP: After 'learning season,' what's next for Ateneo?

The Ateneo Blue Eagles huddle after the end of their UAAP Season 85 campaign. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University's women's volleyball program will need to "step up" after a difficult campaign in UAAP Season 85 that saw them miss the Final 4.

This, according to Blue Eagles head coach Oliver Almadro who acknowledged that other programs have now caught up with Ateneo -- something that was made clear in this year's women's volleyball tournament.

Ateneo labored to a 4-10 win-loss record in Season 85, good for just sixth place. Their only wins came against the University of the East and the University of the Philippines, the only teams lower than them in the standings.

For the first time since Season 73, they were swept by Adamson University in the elimination round. A loss to the University of Santo Tomas in their 11th game of the season marked the end of their 11-season Final 4 streak.

"It's a learning season for us. Sabi nga 'di ba, it's not a failure, but it's a learning process. Kailangan namin mag-step up for the coming season, for the coming years," Almadro said after their last game of Season 85 -- a five-set defeat to defending champion National University.

"We know for a fact that our program is there, but other programs are already catching up on us. So we have to rebuild, and we have to accept that it will always be a process," he added.

Almadro did not go into specifics but he acknowledged that Ateneo will have to step up in terms of recruitment. He also maintained that they will adhere to the university's philosophy as far as this is concerned.

"Other teams improved, other teams stepped up in their recruitment. But what I can say is Ateneo will not bend in its philosophy. The philosophy of Ateneo is congruent to the philosophy of our sports program," he said.

Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro. UAAP Media.

Ateneo star Faith Nisperos also suggested that they have to "start working smart" and evolve to keep up with the other programs. The Blue Eagles were champions as recently as 2019 but have struggled to build on the success of their previous teams.

"I think na doon din kami nagkulang, na we needed to push more, and that's really it. Kasi skillful ang team ko, yet somehow, may kulang," said Nisperos. "So that's something that we need to go back to the drawing board."

"We know we can bounce back," Almadro stressed. "Ngayon, 'yun muna ang gagawin namin. Aayusin muna namin ang programa."

Almadro will not have the services of their second-leading scorer, Vanie Gandler, throughout their rebuilding effort as the veteran open spiker is set to turn pro.

Nisperos has yet to decide on her next step. She has played just two full seasons for the Blue Eagles after her rookie year in 2020 was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coach assured that their remaining players and incoming recruits are highly motivated, however.

"The players will help us, the players are really motivated after this season to bounce back and step up," Almadro said. "Pahinga [muna] for studies then go back to the drawing board and prepare for the next season."

