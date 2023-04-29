Ateneo's Faith Nisperos (17) and Vanie Gandler (5). UAAP Media.

MANILA -- After a five-set loss against the National Lady Bulldogs that saw the Blue Eagles’ UAAP Season 85 campaign come to an end, Ateneo’s Vanie Gandler confirmed that she will forgo her two more years of eligibility.

"I’ll be moving on to the professional league," shared Gandler, who finished with a team-high 20 points along with 16 excellent receptions.

But when asked about which team she wants to join, the 5-foot-9 hitter said that she has not made up her mind yet.

From De La Salle-Zobel, Gandler first donned the blue and white jersey during the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the age of 18.

On the other hand, Faith Nisperos, who also has two more years of eligibility, was mum when asked about her future plans.

"We’ll see," said Nisperos, who scored 17 points against her former teammates, Bella Belen and Camilla Lamina.

Belen and Lamina believe that no matter where Nisperos takes her talents, she will always find success.

"Kahit saan po pumunta si Ate Faith, kung mags-stay man po siya o magp-pro, mage-excel po siya kasi nakita naman natin this season kung paano niya dinala yung team niya," Belen said.

Nisperos was the 2nd Best Outside Spiker in UAAP Season 84, where she scored a total of 267 points for the Blue Eagles and led them to third place.

Ateneo missed out on the Final 4 in Season 85, finishing their campaign with a 4-10 win-loss record. They concluded the season with a five-set loss to the Lady Bulldogs where they squandered a two-set advantage.

