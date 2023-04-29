UAAP: NU takes down Ateneo in thriller, seals semis bonus

NU star Bella Belen (4) tests the net defense of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in their UAAP Season 85 second round match. The Lady Bulldogs won in five sets to claim a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4. UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The National University Lady Bulldogs sealed a twice-to-beat advantage after outlasting the Ateneo Blue Eagles in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 28-30, 25-14, 25-13, 15-13, in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Reigning MVP Bella Belen dropped 26 points to go with 15 excellent digs and 19 excellent receptions for the Lady Bulldogs, who finished the elimination round at 11-3.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Solomon earned her share of the limelight and finished with 25 points.

The defending champions will enter the Final 4 as the second seed, behind De La Salle University.

“Syempre po we’re very happy kasi ‘yun nga, nakuha na namin yung twice-to-beat this season. And despite that po mayroon pa rin kaming kailangan i-improve lalo na po sa game na ‘yon which is yung pag-start namin nang maayos,” Belen shared.

After a Lyann De Guzman hit forced a deadlock at all 17, the Blue Eagles launched a 7-1 run to snatch the opening frame, 25-21.

Season 84 2nd Best Middle Blocker Sheena Toring stepped up to the plate for Lady Bulldogs and scored a massive block on Nisperos to force a deuce in the second set.

However, Belen and Solomon committed back-to-back errors that cost them the highly contested second set.

A different NU Lady Bulldogs entered the third set. With their usual dominant form, the defending champions only allowed 14 points while scoring 19 attacks.

The Lady Bulldogs even surpassed their third set performance and held the Katipunan-based squad 8 attacks in the fourth frame to force a decider.

“Yung goal namin. Binalikan lang namin kung ano talaga yung gusto naming maging goal. ‘Yun nga, hindi man po namin siya ganon kalinis nagawa katulad nung last season, pero hindi pa naman po tapos yung season e,” Belen said.

NU stepped on the gas pedal in the final set to complete the reverse sweep.

NU's Bella Belen ended their five-set match against Ateneo. Aeron Gabriel V. Pantig

Vanie Gandler paced Ateneo with 20 points while Faith Nisperos added 17 points.

The Blue Eagles ended their Season 85 stint with a 4-10 record, its worst in 19 years.

Bella Belen of NU shares her thoughts after their five-set win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles. Aeron Gabriel V. Pantig