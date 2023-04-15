Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses continued their winning run as they outlasted the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament.

The Tigresses claimed a share of second place after a hard-earned 25-22, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21 beating of the Blue Eagles at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, Saturday.

UST kept their twice-to-beat advantage hopes alive as they improved their record to 8-3 – tied with the Adamson Lady Falcons – while in the process, putting Ateneo on the brink of elimination with a 4-7 card.

Eya Laure led the Tigresses in scoring with 27 points built on 23 attacks and four blocks and got ample support from Imee Hernandez with 24 points on 19 attacks, three blocks, and two aces. Hernadez's career-best effort gained her the Player of the Game nod.

“Ginampanan ko lang po talaga yung role ko sa game namin ngayon. With the help po ng mga coaches namin, trinabaho lang namin,” Hernandez said.

It was a neck-and-neck battle between the two teams in the fourth frame as they exchanged points until midway of the set.

An error by the Blue Eagles gave UST a 13-10 cushion but Ateneo slowly crawled back, equalizing the game at 14 after Faith Nisperos’ block and an error by Laure.

Nisperos hammered another attack to steal the upperhand from the Tigresses, 16-15.

Ahead by two points, 18-20, Ateneo saw UST drop a 5-0 run, two of which came from Laure, for a 23-20 lead.

A service error of Milena Alessandrini gave Ateneo some life but Laure denied the Blue Eagles any momentum with an off-the-block kill, 24-21. A rejection of Hernandez against Nisperos ended the close match.

Nisperos tallied a season-high 31 points – equaling her UAAP personal best in a losing effort. She got some help from Vanie Gandler and Lyann de Guzman, who had 21 combined markers.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.