UAAP: Adamson sweeps Ateneo to stay at No. 2

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The Adamson Lady Falcons strengthened their hold on the second spot as they stretched their winning streak to three matches in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons ripped the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-23, 25-17, 26-24, at the Araneta Coliseum, Saturday, for their seventh win of the season.

Adamson tightened its grip on solo second with a 7-2 win-loss card while ending Ateneo's two-game winning run. The Blue Eagles fell to 3-6.

“Wala lang. Trabaho, syempre. Kailangan natin gawin. We have to win the games para makapasok Top 4. Syempre, kailangan daanan yung Ateneo, UST,” said head coach Jerry Yee.

Kate Santiago and Trisha Tubu bannered Adamson anew, registering 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead Adamson in an elimination round sweep of Ateneo.

This is the first time that the Lady Falcons have swept their elimination round meetings with the Blue Eagles since Season 71.

Adamson appeared to be pummeling the Blue Eagles in the third with a 22-16 separation after a crosscourt kill of Santiago.

But Ateneo made a final push with a 5-0 run capped by back-to-back aces of Bea Lomocso to trail by just a point, 21-22.

A quick hit of Lorene Toring halted the run but Santiago’s serve went wide before Lucille Almonte’s attack also sailed out to tie the game 23-all.

After reaching match point first, Adamson almost ended the game as Faith Nisperos’ spike was initially called outside but Ateneo challenged the call that overturned the point and forced a set extension.

Trisha Tubu scored through-the-block followed by a down-the-line kill of Almonte to punctuate the game in just three sets.

Nisperos remained to be Ateneo’s top gunner with 17 points while Vanie Gandler had 10. They, however, struggle to counter the attacks of Adamson throughout the game as setter Taks Fujimoto only tallying three excellent sets in the entire game.

