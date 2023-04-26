TNT's Ping Exciminiano. Asia Tour official media pic

MANILA – Tension percolated towards the end of a tight men’s championship match of the inaugural Asia Tour 3x3 event in Mall of Asia when TNT Triple Giga’s Beninese import Ulrich Odou rattled home a slam dunk right as time expired and the score tied at 18 apiece.

The PBA 3x3 grand slam winners had 2.1 seconds left on their shot clock before the play developed, while the game clock read 3.7 ticks. Gryann Mendoza went on a quick drive and hurriedly released a layup attempt, which Odou slammed back.

The play was immediately contested by their opponents, The Performance Lab (Vietnam), as a no basket; the game referees deliberated on the matter as everyone collectively held on to their breaths.

“Habang nagre-review sila, kinakausap ko na si Gryann and Odou regarding sa next play na gagawin namin, kasi sa amin ang first possession kung sakaling mag-overtime,” TNT’s Ping Exciminiano said.

“At the same time, fingers crossed ako na sana counted na, kasi we did everything on the court and nakita kong medyo ubos na rin ang energy naming tatlo.”

A decision arrived after almost three minutes. The referee signaled for a basket, sending TNT to a frenzy as it went on to capture the title via a pulsating 19-18 victory.

Head coach Mau Belen jumped and hugged Mendoza ecstatically. Exciminiano raised both fists, and the partisan MOA Music Hall audience roared in celebration.

In the process, TNT weathered Samboy De Leon’s early exit when an elbow from an opponent seriously dented his forehead with him needing to be wheelchaired out of the venue to be taken to a hospital.

“Thank goodness talaga noong tinawag na counted. Masaya kami pero iniisip rin namin si Samboy, because he’s been battling something seriously. I prayed in mind na walang mangyari sa brain niya habang nag-celebrate kami ng panalo,” Exciminiano said of De Leon, who sustained a fractured skull injury.

Exciminiano would be named Most Valuable Player of the men’s tournament later, taking home an extra US$ 200 incentive.

Not having been on a PBA team four years ago, moments like this keep the No. 15 ranked Filipino 3x3 guard motivated.

The former FEU Tamaraw was a free agent when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and it was then TNT head coach Chot Reyes who brought him to the Tropa’s roster.

“Una, nagpapasalamat talaga ako kay Coach Chot dahil kahit puno ang roster ng TNT 5-on-5, nabigyan kami ng opportunity ni Gryann na maipasok sa 3x3, and tinreasure namin ‘yun. It’s a blessing,” Exciminiano said.

The 6-foot guard was among five free agents Reyes called the “Kurimaw boys” back in 2021 to complete the TNT lineup as the squad needed extra players.

“These guys we picked for nothing. Wala kaming trinade for them. They were free, available, and we picked these guys,” Reyes said in 2021.

Aside from Exciminiano and his 3x3 teammate Mendoza, Dave Marcelo, Glenn Khobuntin, and Brian Heruela were signed by TNT.

The 18th overall pick of the 2013 PBA Draft shared that as early as during the 2020 bubble conference, they were already practicing for TNT under coaches Mark Dickel and Alton Lister.

They continued to exert the effort to crack the TNT roster, and all proceeded to win the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup crown.

“I said take advantage. This is your chance. Basically, they have no team at the start of the season, and now that they have the opportunity, take advantage, just give it their best,” Reyes furthered.

The following season, the eventual arrivals of Jaydee Tungcab, Gab Banal, and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser caused a surplus in talent, but the franchise found a way for Exciminiano, Mendoza, and the others to continue their careers through 3x3.

“Ginawa lang namin trabaho namin, thankful rin kami kay Coach Mau dahil in-evolve niya ang laro namin at mas nag-improve pa kami sa 3x3 at mas na-expose kami,” Exciminiano shared.

“Pinagaralan lang rin naman namin. Si Coach Mau, hindi nagkulang sa pag remind sa amin na kung ano ang style na mayroon sa 3x3. Hindi kami masyado nahirapan kasi before, nagpractice kami. Kundisyon kami, so hindi kami nahirapan mag-adjust.”

TNT’s Asia Tour 3x3 victory granted them a ticket to a higher FIBA 3x3 event in June, the Penang Challenger in Malaysia. Doing well in this tournament would allow the Triple Giga to participate in an even grander stage: the FIBA 3x3 World Tour.

With more events slated this calendar year, Exciminiano wants his team to maintain a “no letting up” approach.

“Ipanatili lang ‘yung hunger namin every time we step on the court. Marami nang teams na lumalakas. Kagaya sa (semifinals) against Cavitex, dikit lang ‘yung laban, kaya kailangan sa mga practice, we need to work hard sa mga weaknesses namin, and ready for the conferences sa PBA 3x3,” he said.

At 34, Exciminiano is grateful to still have a niche in the PBA. The hardworking floor general is not taking anything for granted, as the PBA 3x3 chapters of his career are just getting started.

“Sobrang laking bagay nito. I take all the opportunities given sa akin. And ‘yung body ko, kailangan double effort rin ako sa mga kinakain ko, sa conditioning ko, kailangan mas doble trabaho dahil nagkaka-edad na tayo. Mga workouts namin, sineseryoso.”

