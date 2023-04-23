TNT emerges triumphant in Asia Tour 3x3

TNT Triple Giga celebrates its win in the Asia Tour 3x3. Handout photo.

MANILA -- TNT Triple Giga solidified its place as the top professional 3x3 club in the Philippines by reigning supreme in the men's division of Asia 3x3 Tour on Sunday.

TNT secured a thrilling 19-18 victory over The Performance Lab Vietnam at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, thanks to Beninese big man Raoul Odou's game-winning putback dunk at the buzzer.

It was the biggest of Odou's two points as the undermanned TNT side played without the injured Samboy de Leon with six minutes still left on the clock.

Tournament MVP Ping Exciminiano picked up the slack with his 10 points built on two deuces, while Gryann Mendoza had four as the Triple Giga bagged the USD 10,000 cash prize.

Hassan Thomas led The Performance Lab with seven points. Their runner-up finish netted them USD 5,000.

TNT first had to hurdle fellow Filipino side Happy Hotels, 21-13, in the quarterfinals before fending off sister team Cavitex, 21-18, in the semifinals.

Cavitex did gain a bit of consolation, dominating VN Red & Gold, 21-4, with 4:45 to spare in the battle for third to claim USD 2,500.

David Carlos, meanwhile, dazzled the crowd to rule the Dunk Contest for the USD 500 prize, besting Steve Lin and Daniel Marcelo.

