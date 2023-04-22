3x3: Vietnam nat'l team tops pool play in Asia Tour 3x3

Kaylynne Truong of Vietnam in action. Handout photo.

MANILA -- VN Red & Gold lived up to its billing and topped Pool A in the women's division of the Asia Tour 3x3, Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The silver medalists in last year's Southeast Asian Games, VN Red & Gold leaned on the Truong twins to fend off Philippine side Uratex Dream, 19-17, and complete a three-game sweep.

Kaylynne Truong drained eight points while sister Kayleigh produced six as the Vietnamese survived Kaye Pingol's 11.

VN Red & Gold earlier escaped Harimau Malaysia A, 16-14 in overtime and clipped Uratex Tibay, 16-11, in pool play.

Despite the loss, Uratex Dream still got a semifinal ticket with its 2-1 win-loss record after beating sister team Uratex Tibay, 22-17, and recording a thrilling 20-19 win over Harimau A.

It will take on Pool B leader Sniper Thailand which got a 3-0 record after victories over Harimau B, 22-17; Singapore Lioness, 21-8; and Discovery Perlas, 18-13, thanks to the superb efforts of Supavadee Kunchuan.

Harimau B got the last semis ticket in this eight-team field. The Malaysian crew found itself on a three-way tie for second in Pool B with identical 1-2 cards with Discovery Perlas and Singapore Lioness but had the superior points scored to catch the last bus to the final four.

Harimau B will take on VN Red & Gold in the semifinals with the knockout games starting at 2:30 p.m.

