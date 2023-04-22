TNT Triple Giga, VN Red & Gold sweep Asia Tour 3x3 group phase

Handout photo

TNT Triple Giga swept Pool D to gain an outright quarterfinals berth in the men's division of Asia Tour 3x3 at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall on Saturday.

The multi-time PBA 3x3 champions escaped the towering The Performance Lab, 21-15, to be one of the first four teams to advance to the final eight.

Samboy de Leon caught fire with his six points built on two deuces before Beninese big man Raoul Odou sealed the deal with an undergoal stab with 2:34 to spare.

It was a huge follow-up for TNT after earlier clipping Harimau Malaysia B, 21-13, to be the only Filipino team to go unbeaten in its group.

VN Red & Gold, Harimau Malaysia A, and Rising Star were the other unbeaten teams which booked outright quarterfinal tickets in this tourney.

The Vietnamese ruled Pool C after a 19-12 win over Singapore Lion and a close 21-18 escape from Cavitex Braves; Harimau A dominated Pool A with a 21-8 rout over Zamboanga Valientes and a 22-11 blowout of Gameville; and the Malaysian youth crew Rising Star stunned Happy Hotels, 20-15, and Demigod, 21-13, to reign Pool B.

The knockout quarterfinal games start at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Harimau A will take on Cavitex, which took down Demigod, 19-18; TNT will face Happy Hotels, which trounced Singapore Lion, 20-12; VN Red & Gold will meet Zamboanga Valientes, which clipped Harimau B, 21-16; and Rising Star collides with The Performance Lab, which blasted Gameville, 21-10.