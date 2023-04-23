VN Red & Gold rules women's division of Asia Tour 3x3

Vietnam Red & Gold celebrates the women's championship in the inaugural Asia Tour 3x3.

MANILA -- Vietnam Red & Gold showed that it is ready for the Southeast Asian Games by ruling the women's division of the Asia Tour 3x3 on Sunday at SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Kaylynne Truong took over late for the Vietnamese national team, scoring the final six points to pull her side to a 21-16 come-from-behind win over Sniper Thailand.

Her freebie with 1:01 left capped off her performance with 12 big points as VN Red & Gold took home the USD 5,000 cash prize.

Twin sister Kayleigh Truong also did damage with her seven points as they completed a five-game romp ahead of their quest to improve on their silver medal finish in the past Southeast Asian Games.

Supavadee Kunchuan did her best for Sniper Thailand with eight points, while Piyanuch Sriprem had seven in the losing effort. Still, the Thais got USD 2,500 for finishing as runner-ups in the tournament.

VN Red & Gold earlier drubbed Harimau Malaysia B, 21-14, while Sniper Thailand imposed its might on Uratex Dream, 21-13, in their semifinal matches.

Meanwhile, Sniper Thailand's Khwanjira Thongdaeng ruled the Two-Point Shootout to take home the USD 200 cash prize.

She drained nine points and got there the fastest to break the three-way tie with Nico Salva of Happy Hotels and Tan Pei Jie of Harimau Malaysia B who also nabbed the same score.

Asia Tour 3x3 is supported by Smart as broadcast partner, and Wilson as official gameball, with Heritage Hotel, Fiber Kinetics, Gatorade, Healthy & Pure Brand Water, Center for Culinary Arts, and Spurway Enterprises as sponsors.