Strong Group's Dwight Howard in action versus the UAE national team at the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship on Saturday morning (Manila time). Photo from UAE Basketball Association/Facebook

Philippines' Strong Group Athletics (SGA) started their campaign in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship on the right note.

Former NBA champion Dwight Howard, La Salle superstar Kevin Quiambao, and the rest of the Pinoy team leaned on a huge third quarter to dispatch the national basketball team of the United Arab Emirates in their home turf, 82-66, on Saturday morning (Manila time) at the Al Nasr Club.

Former NBA player and SGA import Andre Roberson led SGA in points with 15 and showed his all-around game with 16 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, while Howard and Quiambao are not too far with 14 and 13 scoring contributions.

SGA had an impressive 18-11 headstart in the opening chapter, but their rivals slowly chipped the lead away and ended the first quarter at 22-apiece.

They ended the first two frames with a 46-40 separation, but the third quarter was even better for the Philippine squad as they created a cushion where the UAE team was not able to come back.

Quiambao broke the silence in the second half with a baseline floater at 7:56 in the third quarter clock, which also sparked a 14-2 SGA run.

The reigning UAAP Season 86 Most Valuable Player asked for the ball in the next possessions and nailed back-to-back treys, 56-42.

He missed his third consecutive three-point attempt, but Roberson was there to clean it up. The import again scored an easy two which gave the Philippine team a 60-42 lead.

The hosts tried to crawl back in the last chapter from a 72-51 separation – they kindled a 10-0 run, which was started by an Omer Alameri trey at 6:23 ticks.

The home team kept SGA scoreless for a couple of minutes and closed in at 72-61 with four minutes remaining, but Tony Ynot finally ended the dry spell for Strong Group via a second chance basket.

UAE went empty in the dying minutes of the match, suffering turnovers and failing to convert baskets which also signalled the victory for the visiting squad.

Watch the game here.

The scores:

Strong Group 82 - Roberson 15, Howard 14, Quiambao 13, Moore 11, Heading 8, Ynot 5, Baltazar 4, Sanchez 4, Liwag 4, Cagulangan 2, Escandor 2, Blatche 0

UAE 66 - Abdul-Lateef 19, Dickerson 13, Al-Ameeri 12, Al-Shabibi 12, Al-Sawan 4, Ashour 3, Mbaye 2, Hussein 1, Ayman 0, Al-Nuaimi 0, Ahmad 0

Quarterscores: 22-22, 46-40, 64-49, 82-66