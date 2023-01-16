Comeback is real!

Execration displayed its dominance in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia region after executing another sweep Monday.

The all-Filipino team showed mastery of its skills as it recorded its third straight 2-0 win in the tournament, denying BOOM Esports a much-needed win.

Despite sweeping the Indonesia-based team in the best-of-3 series, Execration struggled against its opponents in both Games 1 and 2, suffering from BOOM's early game aggression.

The Filipinos, however, bided their time and took both matches into the late game with comeback plays, eventually securing the wins in the bag.

Game 1 was so far the longest game recorded in the current DPC SEA Tour, lasting about 73 minutes.

BOOM tried to bounce back in Game 2 but eventually succumbed to the unstoppable Pinoy squad in 39 minutes of gameplay.

Execration is now the only team in the whole DPC SEA region without a single loss in all of their best-of-3 series, boasting a flawless 6-0 record in played games and 3-0 slate in best-of-3 matchups.

Fellow all-Filipino group Blacklist International also has a 3-0 record in best-of-3 matchups but has a 6-3 win-loss slate in played games.

BOOM Esports' loss extended its stay at the bottom three of the tournament with a 0-3 record along with Fnatic and Team SMG.

Up next for Execration is Malaysia-based squad Geek Slate, while BOOM tries its luck versus Bleed Esports on January 18.

Execration roster:

Juan Carlo Manalo - BDz (Captain)

Jinn Marrey Lamatao - Palos

Mark Anthony Urbina - Bob

Justine Ryan Evangelista Grimaldo - Tino

Mark Jubert Redira - Shanks

BOOM Esports roster: