DOTA: Execration kicks off DPC with flawless BO3

All-Filipino team Execration opened the first day of the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) SEA Region with a flawless victory against Talon Esports.

The Philippines-based team swept their opponents 2-0 in their best-of-3 matchup, with the Filipinos ending the first game at the 35-minute mark and the second game in 32 minutes.

This was Execration's first win of the season after moving up to the Division 1 of the tournament.

The first Division of the tournament is composed of eight teams that will battle it out to qualify for the upcoming Lima Major 2023. Only three teams will advance to the Major.

Almost all teams participating in the Division 1 of the DPC SEA have Filipino players in their rosters, as Talon Esports is the only group without a Filipino in their slate.

Execration is set to face Malaysia-based Team SMG on January 11 while Talon Esports will play Indonesia-based BOOM Esports.

Execration roster:

Juan Carlo Manalo - BDz (Captain)

Jinn Marrey Lamatao - Palos

Mark Anthony Urbina - Bob

Justine Ryan Evangelista Grimaldo - Tino

Mark Jubert Redira - Shanks

Talon Esports roster: