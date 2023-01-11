DOTA: BOOM starts DPC season with loss vs Talon

BOOM Esports started their Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) campaign on the wrong foot as they struggled to keep Talon Esports at bay Wednesday.

The Indonesia-based group suffered a 0-2 loss in their first best-of-3 matchup of the tournament, ranking in the bottom three of the current standings.

Talon Esports bagged Game 1 of the best-of-3 series in 52 minutes after BOOM Esports tried to take the momentum back in the late game.

Game 2 went according to Talon's plan as they finished the game in 46 minutes, finally sweeping BOOM.

Talon's win allowed them to redeem their standing in the tournament after they suffered a disappointing DPC opening game against Execration last January 9.

BOOM Esports' roster features Filipino players John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas and Erin Jasper "Yopaj-" Ferrer.

Despite being a Manila and Hong Kong-based team, Talon Esports does not have a Filipino in its roster.

It is also the only team in the whole DPC Southeast Asia region to not have any Filipino in its group. All the other groups have at least one Filipino in its ranks.

BOOM Esports will look to bounce back on January 13 as they face off against Geek Slate.

Meanwhile, Talon Esports will bid to extend their momentum as they battle it out with Blacklist Rivalry on January 16.

BOOM Esports roster:

John Anthony Vargas - Natsumi

Erin Jasper Ferrer - Yopaj-

Saieful Ilham - Fbz

Kenny Deo - Xepher

Yap Jian Wei - xNova

Talon Esports roster: